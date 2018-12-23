K16 million richer: Wanderers win Fisd Cup

In a combative final, the Bankers scored first through Michael Tete, but the Nomads hit back in quick succession via a brace from Zicco Mkanda and Yamikani Chester’s lone strike.

Be Forward Wanderers were crowned Fisd Cup champions for the second time after coming from behind to beat Silver Strikers 3-2 in an action packed match at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Wanderers were under heavy pressure to deliver after stumbling at the last hurdle of the Carlsberg Cup final and the Airtel Top 8 knockout cup.

The Bankers got off to a bright start and they deservedly took a lead after 28 minutes in a brilliant fashion through Michael Tete following a good work by Khuda Muyaba.

The Area 47 side had another chance at goal when Duncan Nyoni missed a sitter when he was found unmarked in the box by Thuso Paipi.

Wanderers were struggling to tame Silver’s pace, with Victor Limbani winning the midfield battle to frustrate the Nomads who were yet to test Brighton Munthali in goals for the Lilongwe based side.

The Bankers had another chance at goal when Yunus Sherif latched on to a free kick from Mark Fodya but his header flew wide of the target.

With less than seven minutes to play before the interval, Wanderers upped their game and they should have equalized through Mkanda who failed to connect the ball into the net after a low drive cross from Kaziputa.

At the other end of the field, Bongani Kaipa was on point as he successfully saved Wanderers with a match winning clearance to deny Muyaba from scoring and the Bankers took a 1-nil advantage heading into the second half.

Wanderers came out very strong and just sixty seconds after the restart, Mkanda forced Munthali into making his first save when he parried away the ball for a corner.

Despite Silver’s resilient, Wanderers were level.

A cross from Kaziputa found Mkanda in the box who made a simple finish before hitting the post into the net, 1-1.

Wanderers were on fire and the coming in of Joseph Kamwendo for Kaziputa was the icing on the cake.

Just a minute after coming in, the former Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe midfielder delivered a cross from a free kick to find Mkanda who used his height advantage to produce a bullet header which was too much for Munthali to stop, 2-1.

The Bankers then brought in Ronald Pangani for Nyoni as they were searching for the equalizer.

Nenani Juwaya twice saved Wanderers from Silver Strikers’ wrath when he produced two stunning saves in succession after his defense was caught napping in the line of duty.

However, the match was on level terms again when the Bankers equalized through Victor Limbani who headed past Juwaya from Fodya’s free kick to send the stadium into massive celebrations.

Just when the Bankers were planning for more assaults, Wanderers grabbed the winner with less than ten minutes to play.

Precious Sambani started the move before feeding unmarked Chester who made no mistake to fire past defenseless Munthali into the net, 3-2.

Silver Strikers almost responded in style but Juwaya was very alert to deny them from making a comeback and after 90 minutes of an entertainment action, referee Gift Chicco blew the final whistle to send the Nomads into massive celebration.

The win sees Wanderers becoming the first team to win the cup twice since its inspection in 2016.

This was Silver’s fourth cup final defeat to Wanderers who won a Standard Bank Cup double before beating the Area 47 again in the 2016 Carlsberg Cup final at Kamuzu Stadium.

This means the Bankers have finished the 2018 soccer season without any piece of a silverware.

As for Wanderers, this comes as a relief after they lost to Masters Security in the Carlsberg Cup final.

The Nomads will pocket K16 million for their victory.