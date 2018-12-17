Four clubs to represent North in Malawi Super League

The Northern Region will have four teams in the Malawi Super League for the first time since the league’s inception.

This comes after Karonga United’s victory over Blue Eagles on Saturday secured Super League survival for Karonga. Moyale Barracks and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) have also survived while Chitipa United will join the three in the 2019 Super League after being promoted from the Simso League.

Vice Chairperson of the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Felix Mbonekela Msiska confirmed that it will be the first time for four Northern Region club to have Super League status at the same time.

He said he was happy this has happened under their administration.

“With our strong committee of NRFA we opened the doors to for stakeholders and teams to work together to develop the game of football in the North, that was our secret no wonder things have gone well for the North,” he said.

He added that a top four bonanza which the association conducted at the end of last season helped Karonga in their preparations for the 2018 season.

Msiska expressed hope that the four teams will prepare well for the upcoming Super League season so that no team from the North should be relegated.

Karonga United beat the drop by seeing off Blue Eagles 2-1 at Karonga Stadium to end the league with 37 points.

In the past, Northern Region clubs such as Mzadd, Embangweni, Mzuzu Central, Eagle Strikers and Mzuzu United got relegated in their first Super League season.