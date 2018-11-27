Devotion: Forgive them

Acts 7 : 59-60 ” And as they were stoning Stephen, he called out, “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.” And falling to his knees he cried out with a loud voice, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.” And when he had said this, he fell asleep.”

They stoned Steven and he forgave them. He didn’t want to die with grievances in his heart. Anybody who dies with some grievances against someone else would end up in hell. That is why forgiveness is important for you. Don’t hold any grudge against anybody. You may end up in hell and thy may go to heaven. You lose! All non-forgivers have a single destination Hell!

Even if they are plotting evil, forgive them. Jesus did the same. He forgave the very same people that He wanted to save who had plotted evil against Him. Luke 23: 34 “Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” And they divided up his clothes by casting lots.”

The Father forgave all who killed His son. In addition, He gave them the chance that they could be adopted as His own children. What a great forgiving God!

Sometimes just as Jesus, you may be doing something good to improve the welfare of the people. But same people may come against you wanting to ruin you. Forgive them and continue doing that good work for them.

Even if they do evil against you several times, don’t get tired, keep on forgiving them till they are tied of doing the evil against you. Matthew 18 : 21-22 ” Then Peter came up to Him and said, Lord, how many times may my brother sin against me and I forgive him and let it go? [As many as] up to seven times? Jesus answered him, I tell you, not up to seven times, but seventy times seven!”

Prayer

Thank you Father for your Word. I will always forgive and move forward in life. I will hold no grudge against anybody. I am a winner in life. In Jesus Name. Amen

