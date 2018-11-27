Fuel price hike worries Catholic Bishops

Catholic Bishops in Malawi have expressed worry over the recent fuel hike saying the price is to affect evangelization.

Speaking at St Joseph – Mendullo Parish, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa expressed worry on the fuel hike by Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

“In a short period, fuel prices have gone up twice, for sure we Bishops will start walking on foot to visit Christians,” said Msusa.

MERA announced a six percent price adjustment of fuel saying the fuel price and the importation costs are among the factors that have led to the hike.

However, some quarters have faulted government on the recent fuel hike saying international fuel prices have gone down.

But MERA’s top boss Collins Magalasi said Malawi is yet to buy the cheap fuel as the country had already purchased fuel at a higher price.