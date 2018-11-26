Chimwendo says no better choice than Mia for Chakwera runningmate

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo says party leader Lazarus Chakwera should pick his deputy Sidik Mia as runningmate because the two will form a deadly combination in 2019.

Chimwendo made the remarks on the sidelines of a rally the party held at Zingwangwa Secondary School Ground in Blantyre.

He hailed Mia as an experienced and brave politician who is working hard to campaign for the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

“What the youths and MCP members want is for Mia to be Chakwera’s runningmate. There is no need for change or to look for another person, Mia is already delivering,” said Chimwendo.

Speaking during the rally, Mia said the party is now popular in all areas of the Southern Region.

He also claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party government is using police officers and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to intimidate MCP shadow Members of Parliament and businesspersons supporting the MCP.

The MCP vice president however said the party members and the donors are not afraid.

“MCP has members who are not afraid of anything. They are ready to work hard in order to secure a better future for Malawi,” said Mia.

He then urged police officers and MRA employees to exercise their duties professionally and warned that they could find themselves working under a MCP government next year.