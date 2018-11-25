Chakwera attacks Saulos Chilima: UTM will not win 2019 elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has hit at UTM leader Saulos Chilima for not speaking out against corruption when he was a member of the ruling DPP.

Speaking during a Tambala Night Fundraising Dinner on Friday at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, Chakwera warned Malawians against Chilima who he said was silent on corruption for over 4 years but only started speaking out when he was left out from being DPP’s torchbearer.

“Government will be formed by MCP because voting Malawians are tired of individuals in high positions of government being silent and idle about DPP corruption and wastage for four years, and then suddenly speaking out against it when they need votes” said Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition in the Malawi Parliament,

His attacks on Chilima coincide with recent reports that talks between the two leaders to form an electoral MCP/UTM alliance hit rock bottom after failing to agree who would be the alliance’s torchbearer.

Sources from both MCP and UTM said Chilima refused to be Chakwera’s running mate.

But reports indicate talks between Chakwera and former Malawi President Joyce Banda for a PP/MCP alliance is advancing well.

Sources privy to these talks say Joyce Banda is happy to be Second Vice president rather than settling for Chakwera’s runningmate, a position believed to be reserved for Sidik Mia.

At the same fundraising dinner, an optimistic Chakwera assured his supporter that MCP will contest and win the 2019 presidential race.

“The new government that will build a new Malawi from May, 2019 will be formed by Malawi Congress Party” said the resolute Chakwera while warning Malawians of parties that only offer manifestos full of empty and broken promises.

He was content of MCP being the only party that can offer the country “the selfless service of a grateful President”.