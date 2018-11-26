Chilima demands reversal of fuel price hike

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has demanded a reversal of the fuel price hike saying prices of fuel are going down on the international market.

The UTM leader made the demand on Sunday during a political rally UTM held in Karonga.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Karonga community ground, Chilima said MERA had no justification for effecting the latest fuel price hike.

“Fuel prices should go back where they were, this is not an issue we should be wasting time arguing on, just reduce those prices right now,” Chilima said.

The UTM leader observed that it was strange to note that Malawi is the only country where fuel prices are increasing despite falling fuel prices in the rest of the world.

He also claimed that the hike has been politically motivated.

“We know the kwacha has got weaker against other currencies but increasing prices is not the answer to solve the kwacha’s depreciation on the market.

“They should not lie to us hence we demand another explanation,” he demanded.

Turning to development, the veep promised to elevate Karonga to a city if he gets into power in next year’s polls.

He said Karonga as a border district is an economic hub hence deserve the city status.

In her remarks, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati expressed her profound gratitude to the people of Karonga for turning up in their masses.

She said the mammoth crowd is evidence of UTM’s popularity in Karonga and throughout the country.

Kaliati added that she is certain that UTM will win the 2019 general elections.