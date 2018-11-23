Six netted over chamba

Police in Blantyre have arrested six people for being found in possession of cannabis sativa locally known as chamba.

According to Blantyre police deputy publicist, Sub Inspector Dorah Chathyoka, the suspects were netted on Monday in Ndirande and Chilomoni townships.

Chathyoka said the police in Chilomoni acted on a tip off and invaded a shop owned by Chisomo Njolomole at Nthukwa Market.

They found 123 twists of cannabis sativa wrapped in a plastic jumbo and immediately arrested Njolomole aged 20.

In Ndirande, police on Monday also netted 5 other suspects for possessing cannabis sativa.

The suspects have been identified as James Banda, Eladi Masanjala, Sarai Phiri, Gift Chopinda and McDonald Chisambi.

Banda and Masanjala were found with 23 and 17 twists respectively while the other three were found with loose cannabis sativa which have since been taken to Bvumbwe Research Station for examination and confirmation.

In a related development, police in Ndirande have nabbed seven men for idle and disorderly.