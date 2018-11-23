Ghanaian national denied entry over illegal documents

Police in Mwanza on Wednesday arrested a Ghanaian national who failed to produce a valid travel document during routine checks.

According to Mwanza border publicist Pasqually Zulu, the Ghanaian national who has been identified as Jephter Opoku was arrested at Mwanza police roadblock and later handed over to Immigration office at the border.

Zulu said during interrogation at the immigration office, it was revealed that Opoku aged 35, was in possession of an invalid Ghanaian passport, issued on 21st July, 2013 (passport number G0563327) which got expired on 20th July, 2018.

The publicist added that upon being asked on the reasons behind coming to Malawi, Opoku was coy to respond.

This prompted officers to search more in his belongings and they discovered that he had Malawi passport application forms.

It was also discovered that he was using fake Malawi emergency certificate indicating that it was issued at Malawi Consular office in Pretoria on 12th November, 2018 bearing the names of Pastor Jeffrey Opoku document number 09943 from Chilobwe, T/A Kapeni in Blantyre.

Currently the Ghanaian has been detained at Mwanza Police as authorities are still investigating to check any possibility if anyone was involved in aiding him into the country.

The immigration department through the publicist has since appealed to the general public to be patriotic by reporting suspected illegal immigrants to Police, Immigration or any other security agency.

Zulu also urged Malawians to as well avoid aiding and abetting foreigners into the country claiming the act may compromise Malawi’s national security and social economic development.