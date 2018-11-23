Govt blocks electricity report in Parliament

Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed over government’s reluctance to allow a report on the electricity situation in Malawi to be presented in Parliament.

On Wednesday, MP for Kasungu North East Wakuda Kamanga wondered why the report was not presented at this time when the electricity situation has worsened with Malawians going nine hours per day without electricity.

A joint committee comprising Government Assurances and Public Sector Reforms, Natural Resources and Climate Change and Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises committees was expected to present the report on the electricity crisis following a meeting with Escom and EGENCO.

However, Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa ordered withdrawal of the report saying co-chairperson of the joint committee Lilian Patel requested that the report should not be tabled.

Kamanga noted that government promised to end the problem of power cuts by this year but up to date the issue is still affecting people.

“I am very disappointed that as Members of Parliament we have failed to present this report.

“During the meeting we had with the electricity companies, they openly told us that the problems will come to an end soon and they said that Malawians are going to benefit from the generators,” he explained.

Kamanga went on to say that blackouts affect the country’s economy hence Nankhumwa who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development should have been at the forefront to ensure that the report is presented.