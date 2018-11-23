Devotion: Love your enemies

Mat 5:44-47 “But I tell you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who mistreat you and persecute you, that you may be children of your Father who is in heaven.

2For he makes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Don’t even the tax collectors do the same? If you only greet your friends, what more do you do than others? Don’t even the tax collectors do the same?”

The Kingdom of God has its own way of life which is different from the world. Let someone call you an enemy but don’t take them as enemies. As they are cursing you and speaking bad against you, bless them. As they are planning evil, you do good to them. As they mistreat you and persecute you, choose to pray for them not praying against them. Even if they don’t greet you, be the first one to greet them.

There are so many people who hate God in this world. Those who blaspheme against Him but yet He sends rains and makes sun shine on them. Some of us were like this in the past but through His love we are saved(Romans 5:10). You can also choose to do the same to those who hate and persecute you. Don’t count anything against them.

Jesus called Judas Escariot a friend even when Judas was betraying Him. Mat 26:49-50 “ Immediately he came to Jesus, and said, “Hail, Rabbi!” and kissed him. Jesus said to him, “Friend, why are you here?” Then they came and laid hands on Jesus, and took him.”

We will still call them friends even if they are planning evil. This is the language and mentality of the Kindgom. Rom 12:20-21 “Therefore “If your enemy is hungry, feed him. If he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in doing so, you will heap coals of fire on his head.” Don’t be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Confession:

I will love all the people including those who wish me evil. I will pray for them for their success and will not count any evil against them. I will show them love as the Lord does. In Jesus Name. Amen

