Lions of Chitipa not afraid of Bullets

In-form Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) SIMSO Premier League side Chitipa United say there will be no fear factor when taking on Nyasa Big Bullets in the quarterfinals of the FISD Cup tomorrow at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Despite having odds stacked against the Lions of Chitipa, in Blantyre but perhaps the rookies are confident of pulling off another’ David vs Goliath upset like they did in the last knockout round of the last 16 away to Mafco when they claimed a 1-0 victory.

Speaking in an interview, Chitipa United coach Robert Mzinza spoke bullishly of his charges’ prospect of toppling Nyasa Big Bullets in the commercial city.

“This is a huge test for us to see how far we have progressed as a team and we are ready to give them a game that they won’t forget,” said a confident Mzinza.

He added that he expects an exciting match saying the game will act as a test for his youthful side.

“It’s a huge honour for us to have reached this far in the competition especially now as we will be facing one of the elite clubs in the country and we believe we can cause an upset once more,” he said.

When asked on his tactical approach to the match considering that Bullets are chasing a league and cup double, Mzinza said he expects Bullets to come hard at them but was quick to say they are ready for the onslaught.

Currently, Chitipa United sit top of the NRFA SIMSO Premier League with 79 points from 33 matches and have a lead of 13 points over their nearest rivals Bolero and require 5 more points to regain their Super league status.