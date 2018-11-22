TB Joshua catches cheating man red handed

Caught in the act!

Nigeria’s Prophet TB Joshua shocked the world when he caught a married man with a side chick from Angola.

Identified as John Kelechukwu, the man is said to have a side-chick from Angola. The cheating man attended Synagogue Church of All Nations together with his girlfriend.

“The brother under the canopy; your wife is at home but you are here with a lady, what kind of prayer do you want to offer” announces Prophet TB Joshua to his shocked congregant.

He added: “Your wife is at home, event trying to cook food for you now. But you are here with another lady, for salvation or for what? For Marriage? If you do not come out, you are here to tempt me. And if you attempt the Man of God, you know the repercussions. Come out please, salvation first”

Soon after saying those words, John Kelechukwu walked forward to confess his deeds. After his confession, TB Joshua asked to meet the man in privacy.

The man, according to the video below that was shared by SCOAN, asked for forgiveness from his wife.

Meanwhile, te wife has forgiven his husband.