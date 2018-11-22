Bushiri, Mtawali, Lucas Radebe to feature in a football match

South Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will next month play with some of football’s iconic names in an international charity football match.

The game, to be held at Orlando Stadium in South Africa on 11 December, has been organised by Legends and Masters Football Association (SAMLFA), Prophet Bushiri’s Tri-Alliance and SA Professional Soccer Management Company.

The match was initially set as a curtain-raiser for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria on 17 November 2018 at FNB Stadium but was postponed.

“The match will now purely be a fund-raiser charity match to support SAMLFA in its continued efforts to support football legends, and also to advance Prophet Bushiri’s ongoing charity programmes in South Africa,” said SAMLFA president Buddha Mathathe.

The game will feature Africa’s notable footballers such as Lucas Radebe, Phil Masinga, Doctor Khumalo, Benjamin Mwaruwari, Steven Pienaar, Benny McCarthy, Sibusiso Zuma and Quinton Fortune.

They will be joined by Ernest Mtawali.

A statement released by South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA) says the fund-raiser is being organized by Tri-Alliance team of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, SAMLFA and the SA Professional Soccer Management Company.

Prophet Bushiri and Mtawali have respectively confirmed their participation.