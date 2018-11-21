Declare Prophet Muhammad’s birthday a public holiday, Muslims plead with Malawi govt.

Muslims in Malawi have pleaded with the government to make the birthday of Prophet Muhammad as a public holiday.

Speaking in Blantyre on Tuesday during this year’s Ziyarah Parade which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhamma known as Miladun-nabi, Sheik Mathew Kawinga asked President Peter Mutharika to consider declaring the Prophet’s birthday as a public holiday.

“Muslism should be given more time to pray and celebrate the Prophet at home without any disturbance andf that those working should be allowed to celebrate the day” said Kawinga.

It is estimated that Malawi 11.6 percent of the 19 million Malawians are Muslims, making Islam the second largest religion after Christianity.