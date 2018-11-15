Bullets told to re-appeal Airtel Top 8 ban

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has granted Nyasa Big Bullets the right to make a fresh appeal against the verdict regarding the 2018 Airtel Top 8 final, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to a document which the publication has seen, the decision was made by the FA during the fourth quarterly meeting which was held on Saturday, 10th November, 2018 at the Mpira Village in Blantyre where it was resolved that the People’s Team should re-appeal against the Airtel Top 8 ban by the association’s Disciplinary Committee.

It has also been revealed that Bullets failed to submit the initial appeal due to communication breakdown.

“Granting Nyasa Big Bullets the right to appeal against the verdict regarding the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Final following a request to the Exco by the club. Bullets were fined K5 million and banned from taking part in next year’s edition of the Airtel Top 8 by the FAM’s Disciplinary Committee. Bullets appeal was not entertained after the deadline. Bullets wrote the FAM Executive Committee requesting for consideration that they should appeal as the delay to submit the initial one was as result of communication breakdown,” reads the document from the FA which was signed by the Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda.

The 2018 cup final was marred by violence following the decision by referee Misheck Juba to award Blue Eagles a last minute penalty after a foul on Gilbert Chirwa by Yamikani Fodya.

Bullets were fined K5 million and a year ban from the competition next year. If their appeal is successful, Bullets will participate in the next year’s competition.

There was no immediate comment from the team’s Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya as we went to press.