Mutharika mourns accident victims

President Peter Mutharika has expressed sadness over the death of 13 people in a head-on collision that occurred in Mchinji on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary & Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika says he has learnt with great shock and sadness about the loss of at least 12 lives due to an accident that occurred near Namitete at Guilime on the Lilongwe-Mchinji road.

The president has also wished quick recovery to people who were injured in the collision.

“The first couple is calling upon all Malawians to join them in praying for the lost lives, the survivors of the accident who are battling for life in hospitals and the families that have lost loved ones in the tragic incident,” says the statement.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has directed government to quickly take charge and provide the necessary support to all the affected families and those injured.

Thirteen people died after a Mazda pick up registration number LA 858 collided head on with a Truck registration number NS1842 on Tuesday.

Twelve others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Mchinji District and Kamuzu Central hospitals.