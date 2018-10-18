Heavy rain hits Blantyre

Stormy rains on Wednesday hit Blantyre city, causing damage to buildings and other property.

In the commercial city, some buildings had their roofs blown off due to the rains.

Street light poles and trees also succumbed to the storm with some of them falling on vehicles and causing more damage.

Residents have since expressed concern over poor drainage in the city and have expressed worry that heavier rains will cause lot of damage in the city.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned Malawians to expect more rains today.

“Warm and unstable easterly airmass is still influencing weather over Malawi. Therefore, expect hot and cloudy conditions over more areas with isolated rain and thunderstorms associated with strong winds. It will be mild and partly cloudy over more areas with chance of thundery showers in few places tonight (Wednesday) and during [Thursday] morning,” says a statement by the department.