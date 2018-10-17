Flames are work in progress – RVG

Malawi head coach Ronny Van Geneugden says he is happy with the team’s progress despite the Flames having difficulties in scoring goals.

Speaking during the post-match interviews on Tuesday soon after Malawi’s goalless draw against Cameroon in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Belgian tactician said he was very happy with how his men performed against the Indomitable Lions.

“I am very happy with the progress the team has made so far. You saw how we performed today against African champions. It’s just an indication that the team is now growing and very soon, we will be there.

“We are struggling to score goals at the moment but we are very optimistic about sorting out the problem before facing Comoros Island,” said RVG.

When asked about his team’s chances of making it to Cameroon next year, Van Geneugden said:

“Mathematically, we are still in the race for the place for next year’s AFCON. We will try our level best to collect three points in Comoros Island before hosting Morocco next year. You saw the fighting spirit in today’s match and that’s what we have been lacking in the past games but you can see that it’s finally happening,” he concluded.

Malawi are third in Group B with four points from four games and their chances of qualifying to Cameroon will depend on results against bottom side Comoros Island and Morocco.