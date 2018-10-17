63 percent pass MSCE exams

About 63 percent of students who sat for the 2018 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations have passed.

This is according to a press statement which the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has released today.

The ministry says out of 197, 286 candidates who sat for this year’s MSCE examinations, 124, 745 candidates have qualified for the award of the certificate, representing a 63.23 percent pass rate.

According to the statement, 93, 469 female students sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English and 54, 325 candidates have passed the exams. This represents a 58.12 percent pass rate.

On male candidates, the ministry says out of the 103,817 who sat for the examinations, 70,420 have passed, representing a 67.83 percent pass rate.

“Out of 653 special needs candidates, 368 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE representing 56.36 percent pass rate,” says the statement.

The ministry however adds that MANEB has withheld the results of 146 candidates pending investigations for contravening MANEB regulations.

Candidates can access their results in centres where they registered.