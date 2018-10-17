Man arrested after attempting to bribe police officer

Police in Blantyre on Friday arrested a man for offering a bribe to a police officer.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson Egritta Ndala whose institution will prosecute the man has identified the suspect as Enoch Chizuzu.

According to Ndala, Chizuzu offered unspecified amounts of money to a police officer in order for the police officer to facilitate the release of a Pakistani who is in custody for illegal entry into Malawi.

After making the offer, Chizuzu was arrested. He was taken to Blantyre Magistrates Court where the court informed him about the charges he had been arrested for.

Ndala said the court adjourned the hearing of bail to 18th October, 2018 in order for it to determine the bail conditions to impose on him.

Chizuzu is likely to be charged with one count of corrupt practices with a public officer contrary to Section 24(2) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Meanwhile, the case of illegal entry into Malawi by the Pakistani and others is still in court and the suspects are currently on remand at Chichiri Prison.