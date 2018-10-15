UTM sends condolences to DPP

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has sent a message of ‘condolence and goodwill’ to the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) following a road accident that claimed life of one party supporter while four others sustained injuries.

The accident, which involved a Toyota pickup belonging to the party, happened on Sunday near Kasese along the Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 road.

In a letter signed by UTM spokesperson, Joseph Chidanti Malunga, the movement has expressed ‘sincere’ condolences to the deceased family of Mr. Charles Chawanda.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss and we pray that God will grant them strength during this very difficult time. We also send a message of strength to the survivors of the accident and wish them speedy recovery,” reads part of the statement.

UTM has further said: “our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues in the DPP during this time of sorrow and loss.”

Vice President, Saulosi Chilima, who dumped DPP some few months ago, is leader UTM and has shown interest in competing in next year’s presidential elections.

Other champions of the movement include parliamentarians, Patricia Kaliati and Bon Kalindo who also left DPP to support Chilima and his movement.