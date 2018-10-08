Joyce Mwandumba shines in A1 spell master contest

She had a challenge and she was just equal to it. Her name is Joyce Mwandumba, the 2017/2018 champion in A1 spell master competition.

The Namiwawa private school student went home with a handsome K1 million. During the prize presentation ceremony at Rab Processors head office in Blantyre on Saturday, she claimed her cheque.

Mwandumba went ahead of Wanangwa Moyo, and Donald Ntopa, both from Diversity Academy who came out second and third respectively. Moyo grabbed K300, 000 while Ntopa walked home with K100, 000.

The ultimate winner was all smiles as she received her prize. She hailed the sponsors for the platform which she said is a confident booster. According to the organisers, 30 percent of the prize money will go to the winner`s respective schools.

Speaking to the media during the prize presentation ceremony, Rab Processors head of public relations Douglas Mandala expressed satisfaction with the program.

“It feels very good because we have honoured the promise we made. We are also satisfied with the progress made so far especially when we look at the increasing number of schools joining the competition,” he said

This year`s winners will represent Malawi at Junior Spell Bee regional competition in November, in Mombasa, Kenya. Meanwhile registration for the 2018/2019 season is underway.