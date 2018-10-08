Speaker Msowoya to stand down as MP: wants daughter to replace him

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya will not stand for re-election as Member of Parliament (MP) in 2019 and wants his daughter to replace him.

Msowoya’s daughter Luwani aged 25 will stand as United Transformation Movement (UTM) parliamentary candidate for the Speaker’s constituency Karonga Nyungwe in the 2019 elections.

On Sunday during a UTM rally the Speaker introduced Luwani to the constituents.

Msowoya, 56, told the local media that he feels he has served his part and it is time for young people to take over. He added that the move is also part of empowering women to take leadership positions.

“When we say old people need to go, I need to walk the talk. I have done my part and I think it is time for young people to take over,” he said.

The Speaker won the Karonga Nyungwe seat in the 2014 elections when he was also a presidential runningmate for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He however refused to say whether he will accept being Vice President Saulos Chilima’s runningmate in the 2019 elections.

Speaking to the local media, Luwani said she hope to use the position to help end poverty in Malawi.

“I have the passion to serve people at that level and I will need all the help I can get. I have been thinking and talking about it for so long and every time I talked about it I got more serious,” said Luwani.