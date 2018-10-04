Man found with K26,000 in fake notes

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Salima after being found with fake money amounting to K26,000.

Police in Salima have identified the man as Frank Chikazinga.

On Sunday at around 8pm, Chikazinga went to a shop where he asked for Frozy and paid a fake K2000 note.

The owner became suspicious and alerted police who arrested Chikazinga on the spot.

On Monday, Police went to the rest house where the suspect was staying and in his room they found a printer which he used to print out the fake currency.

The law enforcers also found plain papers, printed money amounting to K26,000, unfinished printed money and K10,000 cash in real notes. All the items were seized.

Chikazinga is currently in custody as police continue investigations on the matter. He will likely answer charges of forgery and being found with counterfeit currency.