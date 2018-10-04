Africans love US First Lady – Trump

United States President Donald Trump says Africans love his wife Melania Trump.

The US First Lady is currently in Malawi on a tour focusing on promotion children’s welfare.

In a tweet, President Trump said his wife has been well received on the continent and Africans love her.

“Our country’s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see,” Trump tweeted.

Melania Trump began her African tour two days ago when she went to Ghana.

This afternoon, Mrs Trump landed in Malawi where she was welcomed by Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and US Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer among other officials.

At the airport, schoolchildren showed up to welcome Melania.

The US First Lady then visited Chipala Primary in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe. The school is a beneficiary of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) National Reading Program.

Mrs Trump is also expected to visit Kenya and Egypt.

Her visit to Africa comes months after President Trump became under fire for calling African countries “Shithole”.