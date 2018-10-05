Man dies after drinking Kachaso

A 42-year-old man identified as Dickson Ulaya has died after drinking locally distilled alcoholic drink, Kachaso, on an empty stomach.

Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations, Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi, said the tragedy occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday at Matapwata bottlestore within Mangochi Township.

Dickson was working as Animal handler at Mangochi Agriculture Department.

“Since he got his September pay last week, the 42 year old man has been absent from duties and was seen enjoying in different drinking sprees around the township,” she said.

On this fateful day, Dickson collapsed after drinking excessively at the said bottlestore.

He was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital by well-wishers where he was pronounced dead.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital confirmed that he died due to excessive beer without taking any food.

Dickson hailed from Kambeta Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba.