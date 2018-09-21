Nyamilandu’s ‘Barcelona’ drops further in FIFA rankings

The latest FIFA rankings are out but they are not reflecting the ‘Barcelona’ type of football which Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu says Malawi is playing.

Following back to back defeats to Morocco and Kenya last week, the Flames have dropped two steps in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday afternoon.

This is contrary to what Nyamilandu told the media on Wednesday that the team, under Ronny Van Geneudgen, has improved tremendously to the extent of comparing its style of play to that of Barcelona.

Ever since RVG came on board, the Flames have never improved on the rankings and the only competitive match the coach has won was against Comoros Island last year.

The worrying trend has once again returned to haunt the Belgian tactician whose side has dropped from 123 to 125, which it will hold at least until October when the world soccer governing body comes up with the new release.

Morocco and Cameroon are on position 45 and 50 respectively, with Tunisia, Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo being Africa’s top three teams ahead of Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Egypt, Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire.

Belgium are the current leaders ahead of world champions France, with Brazil, Croatia, Uruguay, England, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark all making it into the top ten.

South Africa and Zambia are on position 73 and 75 respectively, with Palestine making it into the top hundred.