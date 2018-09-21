Four found with human bones

Police in Machinga have arrested four people for being found with human bones.

Machinga Police Spokesperson Davie Sulumba said the four were arrested on Wednesday at Nsanama Trading Centre in the district.

The suspects are Friday Katsonga aged 51, Ishmael Rodgers aged 48, Goodson Chikalipo aged 47 and 48-year-old Ayiweni Nantunga.

The four boarded a minibus from Ntaja going to Liwonde in the district. When the minibus was nearing Nsanama Roadblock, Katsonga got off the minibus and took a bicycle to pass through the border post.

He then went to Migodi depot where he boarded the same minibus, making other passengers suspicious.

Driver of the minibus later informed traffic police officers at Molipa hills. The four were arrested after police searched the bag and found the bones.

The bones are expected to be examined at the College of Medicine to determine if they are human bones.