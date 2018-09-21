Man gets 10 years for defiling 4-yr-old girl

…as police arrest another for defiling a 13-year-old

The Chikwawa Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 49-year-old Chirizani Maudzu to spend 10 years in jail for defiling a 4-year-old girl.

The court, through State Prosecutor, Danford Otala, heard that Maudzu defiled the neighbour’s daughter last year in January in the absence of both his wife and daughter.

“During that time, Maudzu invited both the victim and his own daughter who were playing outside; he gave his daughter a K5 coin to go buy some sweets on her own.

“Taking advantage of his daughter’s absence, he dragged the victim into his bedroom where he defiled her,” narrated Otala.

The victim came out of the house while crying, prompting her mother to check on her daughter and discovered that she had been sexually assaulted.

Police arrested the accused and charged him with defilement.

Magistrate Chirundu, while concurring with the state in condemning an increase in defilement cases, noted that characters like Maudzu need to be isolated for the sake of girl children.

He handed10-year jail term which he said would serve as a lesson to others.

In a related development, police in the same district have arrested 30-year-old Allan Champanda for defiling a 13-year-old girl on the pretext that he wanted to offer her charms to excel in class and secure a job later.

The incident occurred on Monday in the bushes at Tombera village under Senior Chief Chapananga.