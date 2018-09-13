Mutharika ready to vote in 2019

President Peter Mutharika has today registered himself for voting ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The president got registered in his home Village of Chisoka at Golliati Primary School in Thyolo District, Malawi.

Other political leaders such as leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima already registered to vote in Lilongwe.

The country will have tripartite elections on 19th May, 2019 to choose ward councillors, constituency Members of Parliament and president.

Mutharika is expected to face strong competition from leader of opposition Chakwera, former Malawi leader Joyce Banda of People’s Party and Chilima of United Transformation Party (UTM).

Another presidential hopeful is Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front.