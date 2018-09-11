MCP aspirants want MEC to conduct primary elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspirants in Mchinji have asked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to be presiding over primary elections in the country.

This was said during MCP primary elections in Mchinji South West constituency in Mchinji where it is alleged that there were a lot of anomalies during preparations as well as on the day of the primaries that took place on Saturday at Mkwawira primary school ground.

One of the people who contested as MCP parliamentary candidate Yasinta Zayambika Kavalo said MEC as an electoral body should be taking a greater role during primary elections.

“If only MEC can be handling all political party elections in the country, all the anomalies will not be there like the way things happen where we see party leaders presiding over elections in areas where their party friends like incumbent Members of Parliament and councillors are contesting,” said Zayambika Kavalo.

Speaking about the issue of anomalies before and during the day of elections, another person who contested and lost on the same seat Rodney Banda said things did not go on well starting from venue, transport and presence party materials bearing candidate’s name.

Banda said in previous elections candidates were responsible for transporting people from their respective areas to election venues but this time it was noted that once they lost the elections they were not taking back people to their respective areas.

”it is obvious that once someone loses elections they become angry and it is impossible to remember about transporting someone back home and the district committee thought it wise to have a transport committee to handle transport issue,” said Banda.

Gumba who reclaimed his position as MCP shadow MP for 2019 elections in Mchinji South West said no one put on party colours with his name during the polls.

“Am just glad that I have reclaimed my position and I thank God and the people who voted for me, I don’t take this for granted and I am just urging people to vote for me again on 21st May, 2019,” said Gumba.

Speaking after the election, Levie Gwede Banda who lost to Gumba along with two others said he will contest as an independent MP.

”I don’t care what the party will say but I will contest as an independent candidate because I feel I have been robbed, I know from the beginning that the leaders from above sidelined the incumbent but since I want to serve my people I will contest as an independent candidate,” said Gwede Banda.

Gumba won with 745 votes against 140 votes for Levie Gwede Banda while Rodney Banda had 42 votes and Yasinta Zayambika Kavalo got 12 votes.

Yona Mtanga was voted MCP shadow councillor for Kalumbe ward while Aaron Robert Chidzanja was voted shadow councillor for Chimimbe ward.