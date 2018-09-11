Sunday storms kills boy, injures several others

Rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning on Sunday night killed a 15-year-old boy and injured five others in Phalombe.

On this fateful night, most districts in Malawi’s southern region experienced destructive rains which were accompanied by strong winds.

Phalombe District Commissioner, Gosam Mafuta, has confirmed the injuries and death of the boy.

Mafuta said the boy died after a wall of a house which he was sleeping in collapsed on him during a hailstorm that hit some parts of Phalombe.

The district commissioner said people in the areas of Traditional Authority Kaledzera and Nkhulambe have been most hit by the disaster.

According to Mafuta, the injured were referred to Mulanje district hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate and Meteorological Services has warned the nation of thundery rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning across the country throughout this week.

The Department’s Director Jolam Nkhokwe said this is due to convergence of warm, moist and cool airflow.