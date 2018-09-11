DPP says Chilima’s UTM is like lost bees

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has attacked the United Transformation Movement (UTM) saying it is like a swarm of lost bees.

DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey attacked the UTM at a political rally the party held on Sunday afternoon at Baka School ground in Karonga district.

She described UTM as a swarm of bees that are making noise on their way to unknown destination, saying it is a movement that has been formed by disgruntled and disappointed politicians who wanted to take over government through back door when President Peter Mutharika was in America on an official engagement.

“Never be cheated, those are the people who spread false lies about the president’s illness when the president was abroad and back home they formed an interim cabinet as they thought the president will not make it. When that failed it is when they came up with plan B by forming UTM, but believe you me, that baby will not make it in 2019 with his small and mad team,” the secretary general said.

She added that no leader whether past or in future will ever match Mutharika’s wise leadership which according to her brought back donors and other development partners soon after the 2014 general elections.

Jeffrey further said it is only envious and jealous people who say that there is nothing that the DPP led government has done for the entire period it has been in power, saying this tendency is largely contributing negatively to Malawi’s development.

On his part, the party’s treasurer general Jappie Mhango assured people from the Northern Region of continued development beyond 2019 should people from the region vote for the DPP during the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Mhango said Mutharika deserves another term in office through support from Karonga since he was the first person to visit the district when flash floods displaced people and washed away valuable property in 2014.

Mhango who is also Minister responsible for Transport and Public Works said under Mutharika’s reign the Northern Region has registered more meaningful developments.

He mentioned infrastructure such as rehabilitation of Karonga-Songwe road which is underway, Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road, newly built Nkhatabay hospital, the construction of Rumphi Teachers Training College, Njakwa-Livingstonia road, the multi-billion kwacha Karonga water project, Mombela University in Mzimba, Chitipa rural growth centre as some of major projects that qualify Mutharika for another mandate.

“In short my brothers and sisters the whole northern region is benefiting over K215 billion in various projects ranging from portable water, roads, and hospitals to colleges with Karonga alone enjoying two major projects. So this is a clear indication that this government is a caring government that needs another term.

“But for this to happen, your vote is a deciding factor. This is why I urge all of you to register in large numbers when the exercise begins next month so that you should be able to vote for the DPP led government,” Mhango said.

Taking his turn, the DPP’s regional governor for the North Kenneth Sanga promised the party’s leadership that the DPP will win all Parliamentary seats in the North.

This, he said will enhance more developmental projects in the region.

Notable faces at the rally included legislators Reverend Mzomera Ngwira from Mzimba, Reverend Malani Mtonga of Karonga South constituency and James Kamwambi of Karonga North West constituency.

At the event, Mungasula Mwambande was unveiled as an aspirant Member of Parliament for Karonga North constituency replacing former DPP Member of Parliament Vincent Ghambi who weeks ago defected to UTM.