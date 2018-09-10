Time to rescue FAM from Walter Nyamilandu, greedy affiliates

The latest crisis that has plagued the Flames this week is another reminder, if we needed any, that our football – the national game – is in the wrong hands, managed by a useless, if not senseless, leadership that has no clue, whatsoever, of discharging such a national mandate.

That we have cried, loud and clear, that we have probably the worst football leaders in the history of this game is there for the record but, even their pathetic standards, we never believed that they could drag us so deep into the abyss.

That our Flames, let alone our football have turned into a joke, in the 15 years that Walter Nyamilandu has been in charge, is clear for everyone to see but, even by his poor record as the leader, we never thought that he could take us this far into this pit of darkness.

Ironically, while our senior team has become a punching bag, unable to even win one World Cup qualifier, and not good enough to even leap out the Nations Cup group stages, Nyamilandu and his cronies – led by greedy affiliates -don’t seem to see anything abnormal about the current situation.

His stubbornness saw him employing Ronny Van Geneugden as the Flames’s h

ead coach despite not having any experience and to make matters worse, the FA’s life president told the media that he spotted the Belgian tactician on YouTube.

Ever since RVG came on board, the team has performed miserably despite all the support he is given by the Nyamilandu led administration.

We went to Cosafa last year where we failed to win even a single game and the team failed to score even an offside goal.

RVG and his boys went to Cosafa this year where, just like last year, Malawi came back empty handed in a group comprised of minnows Angola, Mauritius and Namibia.

If we can’t beat minnows like Mauritius, Angola, Lesotho and Namibia, do we expect to beat African giants like Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria and Egypt?

The only thing he achieved as the FA president was Malawi’s scrupulous qualification to the 2010 AFCON but since then, our standards have completely gone down.

Are we moving forward or we are just moving in cycles? The latest 3-nil defeat to Morocco over the weekend is just a clear indication that our football has lost its direction under Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu and his affiliates have destroyed our football to the extent that concerns over the state of the game in this country have reached a stage where almost everyone, from the ordinary person in the street to lawmakers, is blaming the incumbent and his executive committee.

That Nyamilandu and his executive have failed, both on and off the field, is not in dispute.

The country has failed to qualify for the major continental tournaments during his tenure as the FA’s president.

It is apparent that Nyamilandu cannot take the country’s football forward anymore. He has run out of ideas. And with elections at the FA fast approaching, new blood is urgently needed to inject fresh ideas in the running of football in the country.

By new blood we don’t mean the recycling of the same people as has become the norm in soccer administration, where failures from the past are laundered as possible Messiahs.

Time has come for Nyamilandu and his greedy affiliates, who are only interested in feeding their big bellies at the expense of our football, to leave our beautiful game. We say no to mediocrity and we say no to another term in office for the incumbent.