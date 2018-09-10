Chilima wants estates to give land to the landless

Vice President Saulos Chilima has promised to ensure that people in Thyolo and Mulanje are given land if he becomes Malawi president next year.

Chilima said he will fight for the rights of landless people in the two districts.

He was speaking during a United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally in Mulanje.

According to the vice president, he will talk to estates and other big land owners to give some of their land to people from the district who do not own land.

“We will not allow this selfishness to continue. You only have one home and it is in your localities where you should feel at home,” he told Mulanje residents.

Some people in Thyolo and Mulanje led by land rights activist Vincent Wandale have been calling on government to force estates to release part of their land to locals.

During the Mulanje rally, Chilima also promised to enhance tourism in the district by ensuring that Mulanje’s beautiful scenery is maintained.

Chilima who is expected to be UTM presidential candidate in the 2019 elections has been holding rallies to tell Malawians what he will do if voted into power during the 2019 polls.

During the rallies he has been pledging to introduce new politics, stamp out corruption and nepotism and create a million jobs in the first year.

“We intend to uplift efforts of making Mulanje a tourist attraction hub. Because of that, we need to plant more trees to make Mulanje Mountain greener.

“We will also ensure that people here have potable water, well-equipped hospitals that are closer to their localities and ensure that no child drops out of school because of lack of school fees,” he added.

The rally at Namphungo was said to be a first in a series of meetings that UTM is planning to conduct in rural areas.