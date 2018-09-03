Community of Sant’Egidio Community determined for more support

The community of Sant’Egidio through its National Coordinator – Keegan Mwanguku has pledged to continue supporting the needy in Malawi as it turns 50 years of existence.

Speaking during the assembly of community of Sant’Egidio Blantyre chapter Saturday 01 September 2018 at its National office Keegan said the past five decades the community has advocated for peace, prayer and love for the poor.

“The gospel of Luke is true to our lives as we have experienced the mystery of the miracle of friendship that enlightens us to live without borders, the joy of living together. In the 50 years, we were really given authority to tread on snakes and scorpions and yet not being hurt.

“Such is evident through the work of DREAM that many Aids patients have managed to live with our care, the smiles we have brought on the elderly and the homeless. Among us, each of us has a story to tell,” said Mwanguku.

Concurring with Mwanguku, Germano Paola – Coordinator Community of Sant’Egidio in Africa said the community has done a lot in spreading of the Gospel in the past 50 years.

“We are greatly indebted to the Lord for his mercies and love for the generosity He has allowed us to share. The Lord has allowed us to win the sense of hopelessness and powerlessness in front of evil and become brothers and sisters in the evangelization,” said Paola.

A volunteer of the Community of St Egidio in Blantyre, Auditor Allan Mwafulirwa, said he look forward to do more in helping people that need help through his Community of Sant’Egidio Catholic institute.

Established in Rome, Italy in 1968 by Andrea Riccardi, Community of St Edigio is a worldwide movement of lay people, based on prayer, peace, solidarity, ecumenism, and dialogue and committed to serve the poor people.

In Malawi, it was introduced in 2000 and it has a membership of 8000 people working to spread the gospel to children, the elderly, the sick, the blind and the deaf as well as to those that are in prisons in all parts of the country.

On the other hand Community of Sant’Egidio Chikapa section in Machinjiri on 15 September 2018 has organised a luncheon with the elderly and the children.