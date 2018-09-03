Revived Mzuni beat Civil

After poor performances in previous games, Mzuni on Sunday beat Civil Sporting Club 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

The students got the opener in the 18th minute through Ghanaian Michael Tete before Ramadan Ntafu added another in the 29th minute to make it 2-0.

Civil’s frontline of Chisomo Mbozanani and Blessings Tembo failed to break the students’ defence manned by Suzgo Mwakasunga, Bob Longa and Henry Misinjo. At the end of the first half the students were leading by 2 goals to nil.

Civil captain Raphael Phiri pulled one back in the 70th minute after Mzuni defenders failed to clear the ball inside the box to make it 2-1.

Speaking in a post-match interview, coach for Mzuni Gilbert Chirwa said his players now know how he wants them to play.

“We said earlier on that it will take time for these boy to adopt our play now here we go. But we are going to survive in this year’s season believe me this will happen,” said Chirwa.

Following the win, Mzuni have 18 points while Civil have 27 points. Civil are returning to the South with a point after a one-all draw on Saturday.