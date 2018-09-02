Wazisomo launches Battle of Praise Music festival

One of Malawi’s Gospel musicians Stevie Wazisomo Muliya has come up with the concept of Battle of Praise music festival as a way of bringing to gospel music lovers an understanding of the power of praise.

Muliya is set to launch the Battle of Praise on 9th September, 2018 at Blantyre Cultural Centre.

He said Praising God is one of the platforms that brings victory over spiritual battles.

“Not all spiritual battles are fought through Prayer, some will need you to have an understanding that they can be won through Praise unto God,” he said.

According to Wazisomo, there are a lot of examples in the bible where children of God won several battles through just Praise.

He gave an example of 2 Chronicles 20 verse 20, when Jehoshaphat and the children of Judah were surrounded by enemies. The bible says they were instructed by the Lord to form a group of Praisers and when they began singing and Praising God, the Lord set an ambush over the enemies and they began fighting one another. Eventually, victory was given to the children of God.

Muliya has taken one of the up-and-coming Gospel musicians, Shammah vocals as another headliner.

“I thought of involving Shammah Vocals though he is an up-and-coming gospel musician because he lacks platform yet he has potential to make it big as far as gospel music is concerned,” he said.

Shammah is known by his hit song called No Reverse. Apart from Shammah Vocals, Battle of Praise will also be graced by King James Phiri, Thoko Katimba, Eliza Mponya, Allan Jogie, and Neligo Women choir.

Wazisomo who is also known as the stage Wizard added that he wants the event to be conducted annually.

“I want this event to be done annually and very soon will start inviting international gospel musicians,” he said.

Wazisomo is known for his stage energy when performing. He came to limelight in 2014 when he released his debut album called Zisomo which has hits that are still enjoying airwaves like Mulinane Cholinga, Chaka Chobwezeretsa and Ndizotheka that features Allan Chirwa.

Currently, Muliya is working on his second album and its singles will be released this year.