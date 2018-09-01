Bankers held as KB beat TN

Silver Strikers minimised their chances of winning the TNM Super League after dropping points in a goalless draw with Mafco at Chitowe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilongwe based soccer giants are third on the standings with 37 points, 9 points behind league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who have played 20 matches. The bankers have played 19 matches.

Mafco are still in the relegation zone as they lie third from bottom with 16 points and are remaining with 11 matches to wrap up the season.

Elsewhere, Marshall Maluwa’s brace was enough for Kamuzu Barracks (KB) to grab three points over TN Stars in a 2-1 win at Kasungu Stadium.

Tonic Viyuyi scored the lone consolation goal for the Kasungu based outfit whose form has been impressive in their maiden Super League season.

Presently, KB are sixth on the log with 24 points while TN Stars have the same number of points only that the former have better goal difference.