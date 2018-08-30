Revealed: John Chisi barring challengers for party presidency

Ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections, it has been revealed that Umodzi Party leader Professor John Chisi is barring people from contesting against him for the party’s presidency.

This is coming ahead of the party’s convention which Malawi24 understand is slated for September 29 in Blantyre at a place to be announced.

A source within the party told Malawi24 that their president wants no one to run against him on the position of president at the convention.

The source told this reporter that Chisi is introducing faulty constructions for the order which the source said is a sign that he is undemocratic.

“Chisi is trying to bar other people to contest on presidency by using a faulty construction. There’s an internal debate in the party now about this. I don’t think it’s democratic,” said the source.

The source told Malawi24 that all positions ahead of the convention are for up grabs except that of the president as instructed by Chisi who is the founder of the party.

According to the party’s document outlining duties and functions of officials seen by this publication, the presidency in the party will be only up for grabs after Chisi contests in two general elections.

The document further states that this is in recognition of the services Chisi has delivered as a founding president of Umodzi Party.

“The first president of this political party is Professor John E. Chisi and shall hold office for two consecutive general elections in recognition of his services as founding president.

“In the third general elections which falls in May, 2024, the national convention shall elect a presidential candidate among several names, his name included if he so wishes,” reads the document of Umodzi Party duties and functions of officials.

Furthermore, the document which was constructed by Chisi states that during the national conference, everything will be presided over by the president of the party.