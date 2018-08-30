Mutharika`s Lozani zanu tops Malawi Music Chart

President Peter Mutharika maiden single Lozani Zanu has conquered Malawi music chart having been in the public domain for just a week.

The song in which the president features afro pop star Dan Lu, was unleashed on 20th August. It is a product of Dan`s Rockers Records.

Lozani Zanu is a praise song for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader whose main target is second and final term of office.

As the tripartite elections are getting nearer, the song is one way of persuading voters.

In the song, the Sweet Banana hit maker cites Peter`s development projects in his four years of office. He also challenges the opposition to show Malawians their tangible developments.

The ruling party`s fanatics keep expressing satisfaction with the song regarding the way it was produced.

However some of Dan Lu`s fans have warned the musician on the possibility of ruining his music career, should he remain involved in politics. Some quarters believe the Blantyre based singer has fans who pledge allegiance to different political organisations.

As such, he risks losing those fans who do not support the ruling party. As the song clocks ten days, today, it continues to register downloads on Malawi music sites.