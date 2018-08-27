Pictorial: Malawi24 public discussion on albino attacks in Malawi

Malawi24 last Friday held round-table discussion at MPC in Blantyre on the subject of the killing and abduction of people with albinism in Malawi.

The function attracted members from the Association of People with Albinism (APAM), Disability Rights Organisation Movement (DROM), Traditional Healers Association of Malawi, and the Malawi police among others.

In summary, panelists from the aforementioned organisations have given related views on measures that should be employed in curbing atrocities against people living with albinism.

Some of the common proposed solutions to the problem are, citizen coordination in combating the issue, the government should do more than what it is doing on the matter.

The environment should be made safe enough for all Malawians irrespective of the existing differences, and this issue should be prioritized for a quick desired outcome.

Issues raised at the event could be read HERE

HERE ARE IMAGES FROM THE EVENT.