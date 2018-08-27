Nankhumwa says DPP not shaken by UTM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa has claimed that the ruling party is not shaken by the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Speaking at a DPP rally in Blantyre on Sunday, Nankhumwa said DPP supporters should not be worried because of UTM since the party will continue ruling Malawi until 2084.

According to Nankhumwa, the rally was held to remind Malawians that DPP is still active and popular. The politician told people who left the ruling party to join UTM that they are welcome to go back to the DPP.

“Come rain, come sunshine DPP will rule the country for another five years. And like we always say, we will continue ruling until 2084,” he said.

Nankhumwa also hailed the presence of former minister George Chaponda and some ministers at the rally saying it shows there is unity in the DPP.

Chaponda was one of the DPP members who expressed interest in contesting for the vice president position at the party’s convention but he later pulled out.

Speaking in an interview after the rally, DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha said the huge number of people at the rally shows that the party is still going strong.

He then asked Malawians to register during the ongoing voter registration exercise in order to cast a vote in the 2019 elections.