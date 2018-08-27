Chilima dreams of Kamuzu University

Once ushered into power in next year’s polls, leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Saulos Chilima intends to introduce Kamuzu University in Kasungu.

Speaking at a political rally Chilima in Kasungu on Sunday, Chilima said Kasungu Teachers College will be turned into a University and be named after Malawi’s first President, Kamuzu Banda.

The UTM leader also promised to have megafarms in the country to foster crop production and processing of goods.

He added that his government is to give soft loans to farmers in the country as a way of empowering them.

Since the launch of his political movement, has been making promises that his government is to do if the movement gets most votes in 2019 general elections.

Among the promises include creation of one million jobs, introducing high speed trains and transformation of Mangochi district into a city.

However, the ruling Democratic Progressive (DPP) has described the promises as “lies” to the public.