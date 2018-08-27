Chihana declares DPP victory in 2019 elections

Alliance for Democracy’s (AFORD) Enock Chihana has claimed that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will continue to rule this country beyond 2019 if opposition parties will not form an electoral alliance in next year’s tripartite elections.

Chihana said this on Saturday during a political rally he held at Karonga community ground.

Speaking at the rally, Chihana said the ruling DPP is still strong and capable to win as there is no opposition party that can defeat DPP own its own.

He added that most opposition parties have been swallowed up by greed hence fighting.

“Let me speak as a political scientist, we should expect another 5 years of DPP rule because opposition party leaders are failing to form an alliance just because of greed. If we fail to unite as opposition parties we will be in opposition for the rest of our lives,” said Chihana.

The Rumphi central legislator suggested that all opposition political parties in Malawi should form an electoral alliance if the current government is to be removed.

“I am suggesting that this alliance should be headed by one candidate who has the welfare of the people of Malawi,” said Chihana.

His remarks comes at a time when the party is sailing in a leadership wrangle a thing which has forced Chihana to seek court intervention on the eligible person to lead the party between Chihana and Karonga Central Member of Parliament Frank Mwenifumbo.

Former deputy minister of education Vincent Ng’ambi who is also a DPP member attended the rally.

But commenting on the issue, first democratically elected Member of Parliament for Karonga central constituency McMillan Kishombe said Chihana should first work on uniting AFORD members before commenting on national issues.