State discontinues case of woman who insulted Mutharika

Manes Winnie Chitedze Hale has had her case, related to posts she made on Facebook deemed to have been in the spirit of insulting President Peter Mutharika, discontinued.

Hale who is Mutharika’s niece was arrested last week at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) as she was about to leave the country for United States of America.

She was charged for ridiculing the president and was later released on bail.

Now the state has discontinued her case.

According to a notice from the principal magistrates court in Lilongwe which Malawi24 has seen, this means Hale is not required to present herself before the court on 6th September as was indicated in her bail bond.

The notice, however, does not provide reasons for the move.

Hale who was arrested for insulting the president using Facebook username Abiti Manice Dawood was charged under Malawi’s Protected Flag, Emblems and Names act.