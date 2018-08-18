APM to meet Chilima at Umhlangano

Malawi President Peter Mutharika and his Vice Saulosi Chilima are set to appear together at Maseko Ngoni’s festival popularly known as Umhlangano.

The festival that has been scheduled for 31 August to 1st September in Ntcheu this year is to see Chilima and Mutharika appearing together in public, something that has not happened since Chilima launched the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Inkosi Gomani V of the Maseko Ngoni is reported to have confirmed to have invited Mutharika as guest of honour while Chilima is to attend the ceremony as first Impi to the Ngoni Chief.

The ceremony is also to be graced by foreign guests who are to celebrate with the Maseko ngoni in Malawi.

President Mutharika has been in a cat and rat relationship after the Former first Lady Callista Mutharika showed her blessing on Chilima to be a torchbearer for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2019 elections.

The move sparked divisions in the governing party as some opted for Chilima while others were in favor of the incumbent leader.

Later, Chilima ditched DPP formed and United Transformation Movement that has swept some DPP members and others from opposition parties in the country to the movement.