Bullets stretch lead over Silver Strikers

Nyasa Big Bullets increased their unbeaten run to 16 games and enhanced their lead at the top of the TNM Super League table, as they defeated Nchalo United 2-0 at Mulanje Park on Sunday afternoon.

With Silver Strikers losing 2-1 to Azam Tigers on Saturday, Bullets made no mistake as they scored in each half to extend their lead at the top to six points.

The home side took the lead midway through the first half via Nelson Kangunje, his second for the club this season before a second half strike from substitute Mike Mkwate.

Bullets were the first to launch an assault on the visitor’s goal when Patrick Phiri’s volley was well saved by Dave Pashani for a corner.

Moments later, Chiukepo Msowoya should have done better after he was found unmarked in the penalty box but his powerful pass met nobody in the box to frustrate the home fans.

At the other side of the field, Rabson Chiyenda was yet to get tested as the visitors were unable to penetrate.

The People’s Team got their opening goal through Kangunje who combined well with Phiri to release a powerful drive which caught Pashani napping in the line of duty.

The first chance for the visitors fell through to Dave Chadewa whose first touch let him down, allowing Chiyenda to recover.

Bullets applied all the pressure, but Nchalo United got plenty of men behind to stop the home side from increasing their lead.

In the second half, the visitors came out good through Ibrahim Sadik, Felix Katongo, Onismo Mbendera and Suzgo Nyambose.

The visitors almost leveled the scoreline when Sadik found Mbendera unmarked in the box only to fire over the cross bar.

Bullets were dealt with a massive blow when Phiri was substituted for Mkwate due to a head injury following a collision with Nyambose.

The hosts were under siege and they almost conceded after they failed to stop Chadewa whose tap in was saved by Chiyenda who was the busiest in the half.

The visitors then brought in Rafick Juma for Madalitso Chiume and Evance Napolo for Masautso Gemu.

Bullets looked to catch Nchalo United on the break and almost succeeded when Bright Munthali got in behind Msowoya, but his shot on the run from the edge of the box was blocked by Harrison Mukoko.

Moments later, Msowoya saw his header from a corner kick cleared by Mukoko again before crossing the line.

At the other end, referee Mayamiko Kanjere awarded Nchalo United a free kick but Napoli drafted his effort inches away from Bullets’ goal mouth.

The visitors were saved by the upright when Munthali found Msowoya unmarked only to see his powerful drive being denied by the woodwork.

Fischer Kondowe and Kangunje were substituted for Ernest Petro and Pilirani Zonda.

It was after the double substitution that Bullets sealed the victory through Mkwate who made a simple finish when Nchalo’s defence failed to clear a dangerous ball from Righteous Banda, 2-0 it ended.

The result takes Bullets to 38 points, 6 ahead of Silver Strikers. As for the visitors, the defeat sees them stuck on 16th position with 10 points from 16 games.

At Kasungu Stadium, TN Stars recorded a 2-0 victory over Karonga United courtesy of strikes from Juma Limata and China Chirwa.