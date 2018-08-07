Bullets appeal turned down

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has turned down Nyasa Big Bullets’ appeal to have their K7.2 million fine and a ban in the next year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup overturned after they missed out on the deadline day.

The FA handed Bullets a hefty fine of K7.2 million and a ban in the third edition of the competition after the club was found guilty of improper conduct following fan violence that erupted during the finals of the competition where Bullets lost 1-0 to Blue Eagles.

And after the final whistle, Bullets supporters went on rampage by throwing stones onto the pitch to delay the prize presentation ceremony.

However, after being charged by the FA, Bullets presented their appeals letter outside the 48 hour ultimatum which forced the FA to turn down their request.

“I heard from the General Secretary that Bullets appealed to have the verdict overturned but they missed out on the deadline day of appeals so as it is, they have no choice but to respect the punishment.

“Apart from submitting their appeals letter outside the 48 hour ultimatum, they also failed to pay the appeals fee to the disciplinary committee. If they ain’t satisfied with our verdict then they have to make an appeal at the Arbitration Court of Sports otherwise, Bullets will have to pay K7.2 million within 21 days and they will not be part of next year’s competition,” said Jaba Allide who heads the FA’s competition committee.

Bullets management is yet to comment on the latest development.